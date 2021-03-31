Frolik had one shot and three hits over 11:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Edmonton.
Frolik made his season debut for Montreal, skating on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Corey Perry. The Canadiens are currently without Joel Armia (COVID-19) and Tyler Toffoli (lower body), so Frolik could have a multi-game run on the active roster.
