Frolik was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Frolik went without a point in the last five games while filling in for Tomas Tatar (lower body). With Tatar healthy, Frolik was no longer needed on the active roster.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Plays fourth-line minutes•
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Bumps to active roster•
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Makes season debut•
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Will make season debut•
-
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Descends to taxi squad•