Frolik recorded one assist and one hit over 10:04 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
Frolik was added to the active roster as a fill-in for the injured Tomas Tatar (lower body). In just his third game played this season, he skated on the fourth line.
