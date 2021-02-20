site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Michael Frolik: Promoted to taxi squad
Frolik was added to Montreal's taxi squad Saturday.
Frolik has yet to crack the Canadiens' lineup this season and isn't expected to have a regular NHL role this year. He picked up 14 points in 57 games split between the Flames and Sabres last campaign.
