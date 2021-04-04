Frolik was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Frolik made his first two appearances for the Canadiens in their last two games, but he didn't record a point. The 33-year-old winger can provide a defensive impact if he gets back in the lineup.
