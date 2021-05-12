Frolik ascended from the taxi squad and will play Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Frolik has yet to record a point in seven games this season, but he'll get another look with the team resting a slew of regulars ahead of the postseason. He'll center the fourth line.
