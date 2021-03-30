Frolik will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Oilers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Frolik enters the lineup for what will be his season debut. He's filling in while the Canadiens are short two forwards -- Tyler Toffoli is still recovering from a lower-body injury and Joel Armia remains in the NHL's COVID-related absence list. Frolik will skate on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Corey Perry.