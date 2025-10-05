Hage scored twice and added five assists over a pair of wins for the University of Michigan against Mercyhurst University on Friday and Saturday.

Offense wasn't hard to come by for the Wolverines, and Hage was among the team's leaders. The 19-year-old already showed quality at the NCAA level with 13 goals and 21 helpers over 33 games in 2024-25, and he's off to a great start this year. Hage could be in line for an entry-level deal with the Canadiens if he has another impressive collegiate campaign, especially given Montreal's lackluster center depth.