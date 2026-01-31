Hage logged three assists in the University of Michigan's 6-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Hage continues to dominate in the NCAA. He's already up to 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) through 25 contests, surpassing his point total from 33 outings last year. The Canadiens prospect doesn't look to have much left to prove in the NCAA, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him sign his entry-level contract following the Wolverines' season.