Hage scored twice on seven shots in the University of Michigan's 7-4 win over the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

Hage is up to eight goals and 17 points through 11 games for the Wolverines this season. His offense has taken a step up in his sophomore year after a 13-goal, 34-point effort in 33 outings last year. Hage should continue to excel in the NCAA while continuing his development. The 19-year-old looks like a potential star for the Canadiens, who selected him 21st overall in 2024.