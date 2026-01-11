Hage scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 7-4 win over the University of Notre Dame.

Hage racked up a tournament-best 15 points (two goals, 13 helpers) in seven games as Team Canada won the bronze medal at the World Junior Championship. He's now at 11 goals and 19 helpers through 22 appearances with the Wolverines this season. The Canadiens prospect is having an excellent year and may get a big push from Montreal to sign an entry-level deal at the end of his sophomore campaign.