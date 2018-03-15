McCarron was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McCarron hasn't had much success in his opportunities at the NHL level, owning a career minus-14 rating and just seven points (two goals, five assists) over 59 games. He's still just 23 and has the pedigree of being a first-round selection in 2013, so the team is unlikely to give up on the big-bodies winger quickly.