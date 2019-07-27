Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Agrees to extension
McCarron (shoulder) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Habs on Saturday.
McCarron is still recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery in February, but appears on track for training camp. The 2013 first-round pick projects to compete to earn a roster spot in the fall.
