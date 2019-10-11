Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Clears waivers
McCarron has cleared waivers and will report to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
McCarron did little during training camp due to a groin injury before the Habs released him Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 center should be available when the Rocket play Saturday against the Milwaukee Admirals.
