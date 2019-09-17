Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Dealing with groin problem
McCarron (shoulder) is being hampered by a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday.
Even fully fit, McCarron was a long shot to make the 23-man roster coming out of training camp. The center figures to start the year in the minors, but could be an option should the Habs need to call up a player later in the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Agrees to extension•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Given qualifying offer•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Undergoing shoulder surgery•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Working on game at AHL level•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Picks up third assist•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.