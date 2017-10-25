Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Delivers the hits Tuesday
McCarron had five hits over 11:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
McCarron was called up from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and centered the Habs' fourth line Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 McCarron has had a few stints with the big club over the last few seasons and has made an impression as someone willing to use his big body.
