McCarron had five hits over 11:02 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.

McCarron was called up from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and centered the Habs' fourth line Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 McCarron has had a few stints with the big club over the last few seasons and has made an impression as someone willing to use his big body.

