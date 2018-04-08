McCarron was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.

McCarron was designated to a bottom-six role this season, averaging just 8:46 of ice time through 18 NHL games. His contributions on the scoresheet -- one assist -- were minimized by his efforts in the physical department, where he racked up 61 hits and 32 PIM.

