Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Given qualifying offer
McCarron (shoulder) was handed a qualifying offer by the Habs in order to secure his rights ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McCarron missed the end of the 2018-19 campaign after having surgery to repair his shoulder in February. The 24-year-old is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall and will have a chance to secure a pot on the 23-man roster. even if he does make the team for Opening Night, the winger could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.
