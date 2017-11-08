McCarron was assigned to minors Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

McCarron was with the big club for the last seven games, recording zero points and a minus-1 rating, while logging just 8:11 of ice time per game. He was a useful AHL player last season, compiling 19 points and 66 PIM over 31 games, but McCarron hasn't been able to crack the NHL code.