McCarron was assigned to minors Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

McCarron was with the big club for the last seven games, recording zero points and a minus-1 rating, while logging just 8:11 of ice time per game. He was a useful AHL player last season, compiling 19 points and 66 PIM over 31 games, but McCarron hasn't been able to crack the NHL code.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories