Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Heads to bus league
McCarron was assigned to minors Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
McCarron was with the big club for the last seven games, recording zero points and a minus-1 rating, while logging just 8:11 of ice time per game. He was a useful AHL player last season, compiling 19 points and 66 PIM over 31 games, but McCarron hasn't been able to crack the NHL code.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Delivers the hits Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Recalled from AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Late training camp cut•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Will continue season in minors•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Likely to make postseason debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Called up Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...