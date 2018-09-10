Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Inks new deal with Canadiens
McCarron signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
McCarron, 23, has been a disappointment thus far in his career. The 25th overall selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has appeared in only 69 career NHL games, tallying eight points in those contests -- he's faired only slightly better in the minors, notching 81 points in 144 career games, but even still, those are not the sort of numbers an organization expects from a first-round pick. Time is running out on the 6-foot-6 forward and he'll need to show major progress in 2018-19.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...