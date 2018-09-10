McCarron signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

McCarron, 23, has been a disappointment thus far in his career. The 25th overall selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has appeared in only 69 career NHL games, tallying eight points in those contests -- he's faired only slightly better in the minors, notching 81 points in 144 career games, but even still, those are not the sort of numbers an organization expects from a first-round pick. Time is running out on the 6-foot-6 forward and he'll need to show major progress in 2018-19.