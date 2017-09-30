Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Late training camp cut
McCarron was cut from training camp Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
The Michigan native doesn't require waivers, and now he's presumably bound for AHL Laval. The 2013 first-round (25th overall) draft pick has seen his NHL role grow slowly but surely since his debut in 2015-16 -- we're talking about a physical power forward who could add some muscle for the Habs when injuries inevitably threaten the more established options up front.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Will continue season in minors•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Likely to make postseason debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Called up Friday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Recalled to parent club•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Back to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Pots first of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...