McCarron was cut from training camp Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

The Michigan native doesn't require waivers, and now he's presumably bound for AHL Laval. The 2013 first-round (25th overall) draft pick has seen his NHL role grow slowly but surely since his debut in 2015-16 -- we're talking about a physical power forward who could add some muscle for the Habs when injuries inevitably threaten the more established options up front.