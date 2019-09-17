McCarron (shoulder) won't join the Habs for Tuesday's practice session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It wasn't immediately clear if this issue was related to McCarron's existing shoulder issue or if he suffered a new injury. The center is a fringe option to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, so any time off the ice will only hurt his chances. While McCarron figures to start the year in the minors, he could earn a call-up or two throughout the year.