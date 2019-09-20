Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Out six weeks
McCarron (groin) is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.
McCarron was expected to be one of the many cuts the Canadiens will make prior to Opening Night, but he'll now begin the year with the big club on injured reserve while rehabbing his groin. Once healthy, he'll be assigned to Montreal's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely remain for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign.
