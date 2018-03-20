McCarron was assessed a five-minute major for fighting and had four hits in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

McCarron was called up from AHL Laval last week and has been active the last two games. A former first-round pick (2013), McCarron has not evolved as Montreal had hoped, however, he does bring size and physicality. The 6-foot-6 center will throw his body around and pick up PIM. In this most recent two-game run, he's had six hits and seven minutes in penalty time. For the season, McCarron has 29 hits and 17 PIM over 10 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories