McCarron was assessed a five-minute major for fighting and had four hits in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

McCarron was called up from AHL Laval last week and has been active the last two games. A former first-round pick (2013), McCarron has not evolved as Montreal had hoped, however, he does bring size and physicality. The 6-foot-6 center will throw his body around and pick up PIM. In this most recent two-game run, he's had six hits and seven minutes in penalty time. For the season, McCarron has 29 hits and 17 PIM over 10 games.