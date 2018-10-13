McCarron had two shots and assisted on a short-handed goal for AHL Laval on Friday.

McCarron earned the third star for his efforts Friday, playing on both special-team units and picking up his third assist of the season. This could be a make-or-break year for the 23-year-old who's fallen off the radar since a productive rookie season at the AHL level in 2015-16. Since then, he's become a mindless hitting and penalty machine, so it was encouraging to see Laval's new coach, Joel Bouchard, attempt to tap into McCarron's offensive side on the power play. The hitting and penalties will be part of his game, but Bouchard's job is to make McCarron into a more complete player, one capable of playing in the NHL, be that with the Canadiens or another team.