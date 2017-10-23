McCarron was called up to the NHL on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

McCarron appeared in 32 games last season with Montreal including one playoff game, but only managed five points in the stretch. While it's unsure how long the Michigan native will remain in the NHL, with Jeremiah Addison (shoulder) and Ales Hemsky (upper body) on the injured reserve McCarron should receive some ice time until they return.