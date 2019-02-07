McCarron is set to have surgery on his shoulder that will cause him to miss the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.

McCarron was likely on the Habs short list of potential call-up all season, especially considering he racked up 21 points in 32 minor-league games, but was never able to make his way up to the NHL. Instead, the 23-year-old will turn his focus to making the team coming out of training camp next year.