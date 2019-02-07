Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Undergoing shoulder surgery
McCarron is set to have surgery on his shoulder that will cause him to miss the rest of the 2018-19 campaign.
McCarron was likely on the Habs short list of potential call-up all season, especially considering he racked up 21 points in 32 minor-league games, but was never able to make his way up to the NHL. Instead, the 23-year-old will turn his focus to making the team coming out of training camp next year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Working on game at AHL level•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Picks up third assist•
-
Michael McCarron: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Inks new deal with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Descends to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Picks up five PIM•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...