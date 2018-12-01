Canadiens' Michael McCarron: Working on game at AHL level
McCarron picked up four assists in AHL Laval's 5-4 loss to Utica on Saturday.
McCarron remains a work in progress despite the fact he will turn 24 years old in March. The former first-round pick (2013) has proven to be little more than a fourth-line grinder during his 69-game NHL career and the Habs are hoping an extended run at the AHL level will help McCarron tap into his full potential. The odds are firmly against him at this point, but 6-foot-6 forwards with a decent set of hands don't grow on trees and Montreal is committed to give him every chance to develop.
