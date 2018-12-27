Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Ascends to hockey's biggest stage
McNiven was called up from AHL Laval on Thursday.
McNiven has a 4-4-1 record, 2.56 GAA and .884 percentage over 12 games for the AHL's Rocket this season. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll presumably be on hand for at least the next two games while Carey Price (lower body) is on injured reserve.
