Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Bumped down to AHL
McNiven was reassigned to AHL Laval on Saturday.
Montreal's top netminder, Carey Price, served a one-game suspension by sitting out against the Devils on Saturday, but McNiven -- who has yet to make his NHL debut -- watched Antti Niemi go the distance in the overtime loss. With Price expected to dress for Sunday's game against the Oilers, there was no need to keep McNiven at the top level. The 21-year-old has a 6-5-2 record, 2.38 GAA and .907 save percentage over 16 games for the AHL's Rocket.
