Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Call-up expected Saturday
McNiven is likely to be called up for Saturday's game against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Carey Price has been suspended a game for declining to accept an invitation to play in the All-Star Game. That means Antti Niemi will likely start Saturday, and the Canadiens need to recall a goalie from AHL Laval. McNiven is the most likely candidate because he's still on an entry-level contract and can move freely between the AHL and NHL without being placed on waivers.
