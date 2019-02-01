McNiven is likely to be called up for Saturday's game against the Devils, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Carey Price has been suspended a game for declining to accept an invitation to play in a the All-Star Game. That means Antti Niemi will likely start Saturday, and the Canadiens need to call up a goalie from AHL Laval. McNiven is the most likely candidate, because he's still on an entry-level contract and can move freely between the AHL and NHL without being placed on waivers.