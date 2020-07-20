McNiven got hurt in Monday's practice session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
McNiven reportedly took a puck to the face from teammate Shea Weber. The netminder was never going to get into a game for the Habs during the play-in series, so his absence is unlikely to affect any fantasy players.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Up with big club•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Tending twines in ECHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Recalled for second-half opener•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Call-up expected Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Returns to AHL Laval•