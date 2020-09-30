McNiven signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

McNiven spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the ECHL, posting an unsightly 4.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in eight appearances with the Norfolk Admirals, but he also drew into three contests with AHL Laval, registering a far more respectable 2.33 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. The 23-year-old backstop will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2020-21 season in the minors.