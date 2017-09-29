Play

The Canadiens recalled McNiven on Friday.

McNiven will likely get some playing time in Montreal's last two preseason contests, but he'll be returned to the minors before the Canadiens' regular-season opener Oct. 5 against Buffalo. The 20-year-old netminder posted impressive numbers in the OHL last season, compiling a 41-9-2 record while registering a 2.30 GAA and .915 save percentage in 54 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack.

