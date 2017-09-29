The Canadiens recalled McNiven on Friday.

McNiven will likely get some playing time in Montreal's last two preseason contests, but he'll be returned to the minors before the Canadiens' regular-season opener Oct. 5 against Buffalo. The 20-year-old netminder posted impressive numbers in the OHL last season, compiling a 41-9-2 record while registering a 2.30 GAA and .915 save percentage in 54 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack.