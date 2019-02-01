Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Recalled for second-half opener
The Canadiens recalled McNiven from AHL Laval on Friday.
McNiven will slot in as the backup for Saturday's game against the Devils with Carey Price suspended for skipping the All-Star Game. His stay will likely be a brief one, however, with Price eligible to return Sunday to face the Oilers. Antti Niemi will get the starting nod against New Jersey.
