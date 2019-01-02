Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Returns to AHL Laval
McNiven was sent back down to AHL Laval on Wednesday.
With Carey Price coming off injured reserve and ready to make his return following a three-game absence, McNiven's demotion was to be expected. The 21-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL game to this point in his career.
