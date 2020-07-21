McNiven (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
McNiven was injured after taking a Shea Weber shot to the face during Monday's practice, but the 23-year-old netminder was evidently able to shake it off in short order. He'll continue to battle Charlie Lindgren and Cayden Primeau for a spot behind Carey Price as the Canadiens' backup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Injured at practice•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Up with big club•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Tending twines in ECHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Recalled for second-half opener•
-
Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Call-up expected Saturday•