Canadiens' Michael McNiven: Tending twines in ECHL
McNiven has been assigned to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
McNiven, who spent last season with AHL Laval, had been guarding nets for the Adirondack Thunder this season before being reassigned to the Icemen. He's posted a 3-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and .941 save percentage for the Thunder. He's spent brief moments on the bench at the NHL level but has not appeared in a game and is behind Cayden Primeau and Charlie Lindgren on the organization's depth chart.
