Pezzetta had an assist and four hits over 7:59 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

The fourth line got Montreal on the board when Pezzetta and Jesse Ylonen set up Alex Belzile midway through the first period. The fourth line started making noise on offense just prior to the midseason break, and it continued Sunday. Pezzetta has four points over his last seven games, while Belzile has five in six contests. Their former linemate, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who had six points in five games before the break, has since been elevated to the top line.