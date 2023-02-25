Pezzetta recorded an assist, one shot on goal, six hits and one blocked shot over 13:56 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Pezzetta made the hustle play of the night. He beat Flyer defenders to negate a potential icing then, while falling down behind the net, backhanded a feed to Chris Tierney for a late first-period goal. The points are rare for the fourth-line forward but not the hits. Pezzetta, who's recorded 73 hits over the last 15 games, is second on the club with 143 thumps while averaging 9:00 TOI over 39 contests. On a hits-per-game basis, Pezzetta ranks sixth in the NHL with 3.66.