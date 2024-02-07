Pezzetta scored a goal on one shot and added two hits over 10:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Following an offensive-zone faceoff, Rafael Harvey-Pinard picked up the loose puck in the corner and fed Pezzetta, who went backhand-forehand for his third goal of the season. The tally was Montreal's third in the first 13 minutes of the game and chased old friend Charlie Lindgren, who spent five seasons with the Canadiens between 2015-19. Pezzetta has 10 points through 39 games and is threatening the career-best 15 points he had over 63 contests last season.