Pezzetta is a candidate to replace Josh Anderson (suspension) in the active lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Pezzetta and Evgenii Dadonov (undisclosed) rotated in on the second line during Monday's practice. He's been a healthy scratch in all but one game thus far. As described by head coach Martin St. Louis, Pezzetta is a "culture guy," which means he brings energy and enthusiasm to the ice but not much offense.