Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Dealing with injury

Pezzetta reported to camp with an undisclosed injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Pezzetta was missing from portions of Friday's training camp session, which could impact his availability for Monday's preseason matchup with New Jersey. Long term, the youngster was never going to earn a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night and will likely be assigned to AHL Laval once training camp breaks.

Our Latest Stories