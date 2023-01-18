Pezzetta had one shot on goal, 11 hits and one blocked shot over 13:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Pezzetta moved to the third line after the Canadiens placed three forwards on injured reserve and scratched another. The 24-year-old grinder could be in line for added TOI while head coach Martin St. Louis navigates the injuries, which would give fantasy managers a boost in hits. Pezzetta ranks second on the team with 83 hits over 26 games while averaging a little more than eight minutes per contest.