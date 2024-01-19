Pezzetta scored a goal on one shot in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Senators. He also had one block, three hits and five penalty minutes over 8:47 of ice time.

Pezzetta trailed on a rush and buried a loose puck past Joonas Korpisalo for the final tally of the game. It was Pezzetta's second goal of the season and ended a 24-game run without hitting the back of the net. By now, fantasy managers probably realize the fourth-line forward does not help as a scorer, but Pezzetta is tied for 10th in the NHL with 115 hits and tops the league with 26.29 hits per 60 minutes.