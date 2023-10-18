Pezzetta had a shot on goal, six hits and two fights over 5:46 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.
Pezzetta was on the active roster for the first time this season, as Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis adjusted following the loss of Kirby Dach to a season-ending knee injury. When active, Pezzetta typically plays an agitator role on the fourth line, and that didn't change Tuesday. In 63 games last season, the forward amassed 239 hits and 77 PIM.
