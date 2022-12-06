Pezzetta scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Pezzetta tallied the fourth of the Canadiens' first-period tallies. That looked like it might be enough initially, as the Canucks swapped out Spencer Martin for Collin Delia in goal before going on an impressive comeback rally. Pezzetta's goal was his first point in 12 games this year. He's added 16 shots, 31 hits and a minus-2 rating in a fourth-line role. As long as the Canadiens' forward group is dealing with a handful of injuries, Pezzetta should have a steady spot in the lineup.