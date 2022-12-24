Pezzetta scored a goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 loss to the host Stars.

Pezzetta started his career effort by earning the primary helper on Jake Evans' first-period, power-play marker and then added a second-period goal off an odd-man breakaway. Pointless since he scored against the Canucks on Dec. 5, the 24-year-old left winger secured his first career power-play point and multi-point outing, adding two shots, four hits and two PIM. Beginning Friday on the third line, Pezzetta previously posted an assist during each of the final three games last season (April 24-29).