Pezzetta was suspended for two games on Monday by the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Washington's T.J. Oshie.

Pezzetta has been periodically serving as a healthy scratch of late, so his suspension may not even impact the team's planned lineup against Minnesota and Philadelphia on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. With Pezzetta ineligible, Paul Byron will step back into the lineup after sitting out against the Capitals on Saturday.